Colts' Eric Ebron: Spotted at practice Thursday
Ebron (shoulder, knee) was spotted at Thursday's practice, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
We'll circle back on Ebron's status once his participation level is revealed, but his return to practice bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans. With Jack Doyle dealing with a hip injury, Ebron should be in line for plenty of tight end snaps in Week 4, health permitting. In last Sunday's 20-16 loss the Eagles, Ebron's team-high 11 targets yielded five catches for 33 yards.
