Play

Ebron (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's road game against the Texans.

Ebron is out there if you need him this week, but it's unclear how close to 100 percent he'll be after being listed as a DNP both Monday and Tuesday. In a timeshare with Jack Doyle, Ebron has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late and hasn't found the end zone since Week 7, when he hit pay dirt against Houston in a home tilt, en route to logging a 4-70-1 stat line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories