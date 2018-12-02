Ebron caught 10 of 16 targets for 81 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Ebron's fourth-down fumble in the second quarter led to a Jaguars field goal on the ensuing possession. Besides that play, Ebron had a productive day considering his team failed to score any points. The former Lions tight end should see all the targets he can handle the rest of the way with Jack Doyle on injured reserve due to a kidney injury. Indianapolis will face the Texans on the road in Week 14.