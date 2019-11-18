Play

Ebron was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle issue.

Ebron previously appeared on the injury report in Week 9 with an ankle issue, but there weren't any reports immediately coming out of Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars that he suffered an aggravation during the contest. He played 43 percent of the offensive snaps in the victory, hauling in all four of his targets for 27 yards. The Colts should provide more information regarding Ebron's health heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Texans based on what he's able to do in practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

