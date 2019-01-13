Ebron caught five of nine targets for 51 yards in Saturday's 31-13 divisional-round loss at Kansas City.

The Colts were unable to get into any sort of an offensive rhythm Saturday as they didn't get on the scoreboard offensively until the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old was unable to extend his touchdown streak to three games, but the five catches are his highest total since catching 10 in Week 13 at Jacksonville.