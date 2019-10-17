Play

Ebron (illness) didn't practice Thursday.

We'll revisit the tight end's status Friday, but he has a couple more days to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Texans, so for now we'll operate under the assumption that his Week 7 status is not in danger. With Jack Doyle also in the mix, Ebron's volume hasn't been steady, which has led to him recording a modest 9/136/2 stat line through five contests.

