Colts' Eric Ebron: Unlikely to re-sign with Colts
General manager Chris Ballard doesn't expect Ebron (ankle) to re-sign with the Colts for 2020, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. "We'll probably move on," Ballard said Thursday.
Ebron scored 17 touchdowns in 27 games throughout a two-year, $13 million contract with Indianapolis, but he caught just 59.9 percent of his targets, in part due to 14 drops. His impressive athleticism ensures he'll draw interest from multiple teams as an unrestricted free agent, though the extent of that interest will partially depend on his recovery from Dec. 4 surgeries on both ankles. The tight end was one of the youngest players in the 2014 draft, so he'll be 27 years old in 2020 for his seventh pro campaign.
