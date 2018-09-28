Colts' Eric Ebron: Will be unquestioned No. 1 TE again
The Colts ruled out Jack Doyle (hip) on Friday, leaving Ebron (shoulder/knee) as the primary tight end for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
After receiving a maintenance day Wednesday as he tended to shoulder and knee injuries, Ebron wrapped up the week with back-to-back full practices. He's thus set to serve as the Colts' No. 1 tight end for a second straight game with Doyle on the pine. On the first occasion last Sunday at Philadelphia, Ebron was targeted a team-high 11 times, hauling in five of them for 33 yards. He'll look to reach the end zone for a third time this season Sunday versus a Houston defense that has given up two TDs to tight ends through three games.
