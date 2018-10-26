Colts' Eric Ebron: Workload may decrease with Doyle back
Ebron's usage may decrease with Jack Doyle (hip) cleared to return.
During Doyle's five-game absence, Ebron took advantage of a banged-up receiving corps, averaging 10 targets per game and scoring four touchdowns. Ebron's snap count is expected to experience a downturn with Doyle back in the fold, but the fact Andrew Luck is leading the NFL in pass attempts should keep both tight ends viable in the fantasy realm.
