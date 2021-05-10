Fisher (Achilles) signed a one-year, $9.4 million contract with the Colts on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Indianapolis already had what was expected to be an outstanding offensive line minus the left tackle position, and Fisher should be the final piece of the puzzle. The 2013 first overall pick had previously failed to come to terms with the Colts after a workout last week, but the two sides were evidently able to hash out the specifics and come to an agreement. Fisher's recovering from an Achilles injury and may not be ready to play when the season starts.