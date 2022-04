The Colts selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Johnson was not a combine invite and played at a low level of competition (Missouri State), but he's a toolsy one-gap sort of defensive tackle with a 4.87-second pro day 40 at 6-foot-4, 299 pounds. Wheels like that should make him an off-the-bench pass-rushing specialist at the least.