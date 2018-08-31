Swoop had three receptions for 23 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason win over the Bengals.

Swoop looked set to be a breakout player last summer before a knee injury ended his season before it began. While he's unlikely to see many snaps on offense behind Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, he's a name to remember if he gets an opportunity as he's shown big play ability in the passing game.