Colts' Erik Swoope: Dealing with knee injury
Swoope suffered a knee injury at the start of OTAs, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 in Indianapolis reports.
Swoope was forced to leave practice during the first week of OTAs, and while it has been revealed to be a knee injury, the tight end remains without a recovery timetable. He'll have about a month to get healthy enough for the start of training camp.
