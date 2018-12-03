Swoope played 14 snaps on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville, catching his lone target for a four-yard gain.

With Jack Doyle (kidney) out for the season and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) also unavailable, Swoope returned from a four-game absence to serve as the No. 2 tight end. The Colts were heavily reliant on three-wide formations, but they may turn back to more two-TE looks after Sunday's disastrous performance. Swoope and Alie-Cox are both viable candidates to get some red-zone looks while providing depth behind Eric Ebron.

