Swoope (knee) is expected back in the fold for 2018, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A former college basketball player who went undrafted back in 2014, Swoope flashed some big-play ability in 2016 when he parlayed 22 targets into 15 catches for 297 yards and a score. He missed the entire 2017 campaign after having a knee scope in August, but he nonetheless figures to enter training camp with a shot at the No. 2 tight end job behind entrenched starter Jack Doyle. With Brandon Williams (concussion) set to hit free agency, the Colts may bring in outside competition for Swoope.