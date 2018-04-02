Colts' Erik Swoope: Falls to third on depth chart
Swoope (knee) likely will fall in behind Jack Doyle and offseason signing Eric Ebron on the depth chart at tight end, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Expected to serve as the Colts' No. 2 tight end last season, Swoope missed the entire campaign while recovering from an August knee scope. He should be healthy for the offseason program, but Ebron's presence will make it tough for Swoope to get regular snaps when everyone is healthy. The Colts figure to carve out unique roles for Ebron and Doyle, with Swoope perhaps serving as the top backup to both players. Indianapolis should rank near the top of the league in usage of two-TE formations this upcoming season.
More News
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...