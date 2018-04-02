Swoope (knee) likely will fall in behind Jack Doyle and offseason signing Eric Ebron on the depth chart at tight end, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Expected to serve as the Colts' No. 2 tight end last season, Swoope missed the entire campaign while recovering from an August knee scope. He should be healthy for the offseason program, but Ebron's presence will make it tough for Swoope to get regular snaps when everyone is healthy. The Colts figure to carve out unique roles for Ebron and Doyle, with Swoope perhaps serving as the top backup to both players. Indianapolis should rank near the top of the league in usage of two-TE formations this upcoming season.