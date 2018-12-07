Swoope (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

Swoope never practiced in full capacity this week and didn't log any reps at all Thursday, but the Colts saw enough to give him the green light. After a three-game absence due to injury, Swoope returned to action last weekend in Jacksonville and worked as the top backup to starting tight end Eric Ebron, finishing with a four-yard reception across 14 offensive snaps.