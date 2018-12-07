Colts' Erik Swoope: Gains clearance for Week 14
Swoope (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Swoope never practiced in full capacity this week and didn't log any reps at all Thursday, but the Colts saw enough to give him the green light. After a three-game absence due to injury, Swoope returned to action last weekend in Jacksonville and worked as the top backup to starting tight end Eric Ebron, finishing with a four-yard reception across 14 offensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...