Swoope (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Swoope bookended a missed practice Thursday with limited sessions Wednesday and Friday, which were enough for him to gain clearance for the weekend. With Jack Doyle (hip) still sidelined, it's expected that Swoope will act as the top backup to starting tight end Eric Ebron, a role that has yielded Swoope touchdown receptions in back-to-back weeks.

