Colts' Erik Swoope: Has knee scope
Swoope underwent a knee scope and will be week-to-week going forward, Stephen Holden of the Indy Star reports.
Swoope was slated to assume second-string tight-end duties this season, but his knee problem will now open opportunities for Brandon Williams, Darell Daniels and Henry Krieger-Coble to compete behind starter Jack Doyle. In 16 games as an undrafted rookie last year, Swoope caught 15 of 22 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown.
