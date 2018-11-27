Colts' Erik Swoope: Hoping to practice this week
Swoope (knee) hopes to return to practice this week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Eric Ebron is the only healthy tight end in Indianapolis, where Jack Doyle (kidney) is out for the rest of the season and Swoope, Mo Alie-Cox (calf) and Ryan Hewitt (ankle) are banged up. Swoope made the most of his reserve role earlier this season, catching seven of eight targets for 83 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Of course, Alie-Cox has been similarly efficient with six receptions for 112 yards and a pair of scores on 11 targets. Both players are candidates for regular red-zone opportunities now that Doyle is out of the picture.
