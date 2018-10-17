Colts' Erik Swoope: Limited in practice Wednesday
Swoope (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Swoope appears to have suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss against the Jets. It remains to be seen whether Swoope will suit up against the Bills in Week 7, but if the 26-year-old does play he'll continue to receive increased snaps as long as Jack Doyle (hip) remains sidelined.
