Swoope (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Swoope logged only 14 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, suggesting that he may have still been limited by his lingering knee injury. With Jack Doyle (kidney) out for the season and Eric Ebron (back/illness) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) both nursing injuries, Swoope could be in line for increased targets when he's able to get fully healthy.

