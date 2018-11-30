Swoope (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Swoope practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Friday but was unable to practice Thursday. The Miami product has missed four straight games with this lingering knee issue. If Swoope misses his fifth-straight game, Ryan Hewitt (ankle) would be left as the only reserve tight end for Indianapolis behind Eric Ebron.