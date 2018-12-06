Colts' Erik Swoope: No practice Thursday
Swoope (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Swoope was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, so his lack of availability Thursday is discouraging. If Swoope is able to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, he'll once again serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron (back/illness) and could see notable targets in the passing game.
