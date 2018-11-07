Colts' Erik Swoope: No practice Wednesday
Swoope (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Swoope continues to recover from a knee injury sustained during a Week 7 win over Buffalo, and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Whenever Swoope is able to return to the field, he'll serve as Indianapolis' No. 3 tight end behind Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron.
