Swoope (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Swoope exited Sunday's win over the Bills due to a knee injury, and was unable to return to the game. The depth tight end will likely need to log a full participation in practice this week for any chance of suiting up against the Raiders on Sunday, but even if healthy Swoope will remain behind Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle (hip) on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories