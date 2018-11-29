Swoope (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Swoope participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, which was his first practice activity in over a month, but remains sidelined Thursday. The 26-year-old tight end has missed four straight games due to a lingering knee injury, and appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars. Swoope would likely need to fully participate in Friday's practice for any chance of suiting up Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories