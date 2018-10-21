Colts' Erik Swoope: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Swoope (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game, Phillip B. Wilson of IndyCar.com reports.
Swoope was unable to work his way back onto the field. Look for Indianapolis to address Swoope's status moving forward following the conclusion of the contest. Swoope's practice report will be a strong indicator of his availability down the road.
