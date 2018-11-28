Swoope (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, it's the first practice activity of any kind in over a month for Swoope, who has been held out of the Colts' last four contests. Due to the lengthy time away from the field, Swoope may need to put in a full practice Thursday and/or Friday to have a legitimate chance at playing Sunday in Jacksonville. If cleared to suit up, Swoope could slot in as the Colts' No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron with the team shifting Jack Doyle (kidney) to injured reserve Monday and uncertain to have depth option Mo Alie-Cox (calf) available this weekend. Over his five appearances this season, Swoope hasn't played more than 22 offensive snaps in any contest, but has been a go-to option in the red zone for quarterback Andrew Luck. Swoope has hauled in seven of his eight targets for 83 yards, with three of those receptions going for touchdowns.