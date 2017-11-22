Swoope (knee) said he plans to increase his involvement in practices this week in anticipation of being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Ross Hollebon of the Colts' official site reports. "Last week I mainly went with the scout team, so this will be a good week to go with the offense and getting used to that whole flow of getting used to game prep," Swoope said Monday.

The Colts made Swoope of their two players designated to return from IR on Nov. 8, giving the team 21 days to either activate him or rule him out for the remainder of the season. With that timeline in mind, the Colts won't have to make a decision on his status until next week, but Swoope, who has been sidelined since the preseason while recovering from a knee scope, is hopeful he'll be active for the Week 12 matchup. If the Colts determine Swoope is sufficiently healthy, he could immediately step in as the top backup to Jack Doyle and see liberal usage in an offense that frequently made use of two tight-end sets during Swoope's rookie season. The 25-year-old suited up in all 16 games in 2016, hauling in 15 of 22 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown.