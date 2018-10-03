Colts' Erik Swoope: Promoted to active roster
Swoope was promoted to the Colts' active roster Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Swoope was signed to the Colts' practice squad Monday after being waived on Sept. 28. With Jack Doyle (hip) ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Patriots, Swoope will provide depth tight end depth, though he doesn't figure to factor into the offensive game plan. He has two receptions for 20 yards this season.
