Colts' Erik Swoope: Questionable for Week 13
Swoope (knee) carries a questionable tag into Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Swoope practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Friday but was unable to practice Thursday. The Miami (Fla.) product has missed four straight games with the lingering knee issue, so the Colts may want him to turn in a full practice before signing off on his availability. If Swoope sits out this weekend, Ryan Hewitt (ankle) would be left as the only reserve tight end for Indianapolis behind starter Eric Ebron. Jack Doyle (kidney) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and depth option Mo Alie-Cox (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday.
