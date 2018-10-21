Swoope is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Buffalo with a knee injury.

Swoope entered the week having dealt with a knee injury and the issue seems to have re-appeared during Sunday's contest. Should Swoope be held out of Sunday's game, Mo Alie-Cox could slide into the No. 3 tight end spot. More details regarding Swoope's status should emerge as the game progresses.

