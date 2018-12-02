Swoope (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Swoope has missed the last four games but will be back in the lineup with an increased role as the No. 2 tight end since Jack Doyle (torso) is out for the season. Swoope received just eight targets in five contests before injuring his knee, and he had a touchdown in three straight games. The Colts have a knack for utilizing Eric Ebron in the red zone, so Swoope's fantasy value is tough to depend on.

