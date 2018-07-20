General manager Chris Ballard indicated that Swoope (undisclosed) is healthy in advance of training camp, Dave Griffiths of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

Swoope, who's competing for a depth role at tight end, missed the majority of the Colts' offseason program with an undisclosed injury. While Ballard also suggested that Swoope could be limited from the outset of training camp, there doesn't seem to be any concern over Swoope's availability for the preseason.