Swoope signed his exclusive rights tender with the Colts on Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

It's been a long and winding four years for Swoope, who was a 2014 undrafted free agent, reached the 53-man roster by the final game of the 2015 season and elevated to No. 3 tight end the next year. When Dwayne Allen left as a free agent last offseason, Swoope was in line for an even larger workload before undergoing a cleanup procedure on his knee and landing on injured reserve to start the campaign. At one point, Swoope was a candidate for activation from IR, but the Colts ultimately determined he was best served avoiding any game action. Walker relayed that Swoope has put the injury "behind him," but the offseason addition of Eric Ebron hurts his potential to earn more than a modest role in the fall.