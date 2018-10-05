Swoope had three receptions for 44 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on three targets in Thursday's loss at New England.

Swoope could have had an even bigger fantasy game when a 27-yard reception late in the game that had gone for an apparent touchdown was called out at the one yard line. Swoope has always had big-play ability, but failed to secure a roster spot and was on the practice squad earlier in the week. With several other receivers struggling with drops and misplays Thursday, Swoope could move up in the receiving mix if Jack Doyle remains out with a hip injury.