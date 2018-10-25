Colts' Erik Swoope: Sidelined for practice
Swoope (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Colts held Swoope out for a second straight day while he continues to recover from the left knee injury he suffered on his 17-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's win over the Bills. If Swoope isn't able to rally for the Week 8 game against the Raiders, Ryan Hewitt and Mo Alie-Cox could step into enhanced roles behind starting tight end Eric Ebron. There's also a slight chance that Jack Doyle (hip) -- who has missed the last five games -- could suit up as a depth option this weekend if Swoope can't play, though the Colts would probably prefer to hold Doyle out through their Week 9 bye.
