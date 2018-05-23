Swoope is not at practice Wednesday due to injury, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Swoope inked an exclusive rights tender with the Colts in early April, keeping him in Indianapolis for the 2018 campaign. However, the signing of Eric Ebron to play behind Jack Doyle doesn't bode well for Swoope's chances of seeing the field consistently this season. The nature of Swoope's remains unclear, but there's no indication at this point that it's a long-term concern.