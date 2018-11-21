Swoope (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Swoope continues to manage a knee injury sustained during an Oct. 21 game against the Bills, and seems to be a long shot for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins. The reserve tight end will likely need to log a full practice participation before returning to the field. If Swoope is unable to go Week 12, Mo Alie-Cox will once again serve as the No. 3 tight end in Indianapolis' offense.

