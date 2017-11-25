Swoope (knee) is not expected to return from injured reserve for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Swoope, who is on injured reserve with a designation to return, was eager to return this week. However, the Colts elevated fellow tight end Jason Vander from the practice squad Saturday, which indicates Swoope will have to wait another week to return. The 25-year-old hauled in 15 receptions for 297-yards and a touchdown last season, and is expected to be starting tight end Jack Doyle's top backup once he returns.