Colts' Erik Swoope: Week-to-week after knee scope
Swoope underwent a knee scope Monday and is considered week-to-week, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Swoope appeared poised to claim second-string tight-end duties heading into Week 1, but his knee issue will now open up extra opportunities for Brandon Williams, Darell Daniels and Henry Krieger-Coble to stake their claim to that role. In 16 games as an undrafted rookie last season, Swoope caught 15 of 22 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown.
