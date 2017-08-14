Swoope underwent a knee scope Monday and is considered week-to-week, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Swoope appeared poised to claim second-string tight-end duties heading into Week 1, but his knee issue will now open up extra opportunities for Brandon Williams, Darell Daniels and Henry Krieger-Coble to stake their claim to that role. In 16 games as an undrafted rookie last season, Swoope caught 15 of 22 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown.