Colts' Erik Swoope: Will return to practice Wednesday
Swoope (knee) will return to practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
It's not clear if he'll be activated from IR before Sunday's game, but his return looks imminent. Swoope was a potential sleeper heading into this season before suffering a knee injury in mid-August. Unfortunately, he may not get many balls thrown his way with the Colts struggling in the passing game without Andrew Luck. However, it's possible he could emerge as a top target with several wide receivers struggling.
