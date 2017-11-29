Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday that Swoope (knee) won't be activated from injured reserve this season, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The Colts designated Swoope to return from IR after he resumed practicing Nov. 8, but with the tight end's three-week evaluation window coming to a close Wednesday, Pagano and the coaching staff determined Swoope hadn't made enough progress to help the team over its final five games. The extended shutdown period will prevent Swoope from practicing again in 2017, but he should enter the Colts' offseason program at full health. Swoope could resurface as the top backup to Jack Doyle next season.