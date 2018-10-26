Swoope (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Swoope sustained a knee injury on a 17-yard touchdown catch during Indianapolis' win over the Bills in Week 7, and will miss Sunday's game as he works to recover. Mo Alie-Cox and Ryan Hewitt should serve as the primary backups to starting tight ends Jack Doyle (hip) -- who appears on track to play Sunday after missing five consecutive games -- and Eric Ebron against the Raiders on Sunday.