Colts' Erik Swoope: Working to get back, still a long way off
Swoope (knee) has been rehabbing daily and is confident he'll be back before season's end, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Whether Swoope returns to the field this season will likely hinge on the team's medical staff rather than his confidence. The nature of knee injuries can be complicated, so Swoope and the Colts appear to be taking every precaution necessary to returning to 100 percent. If he does come back this year, it would not be until after Week 8, per league rules.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...