Swoope (knee) has been rehabbing daily and is confident he'll be back before season's end, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Whether Swoope returns to the field this season will likely hinge on the team's medical staff rather than his confidence. The nature of knee injuries can be complicated, so Swoope and the Colts appear to be taking every precaution necessary to returning to 100 percent. If he does come back this year, it would not be until after Week 8, per league rules.