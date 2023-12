The Colts elevated Fernea to the active roster Saturday.

This marks Fernea's third elevation in as many weeks. He has played just two offensive snaps compared to 19 on special teams in the previous two games, so he will presumably again be more involved in the latter camp. However, if both Michael Pittman (concussion) and D.J. Montgomery (groin) are unable to go, Fernea could see some extra snaps on offense.