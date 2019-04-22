Boehm officially signed his one-year restricted free agent contract with the Colts on Monday.

Boehm was signed off the Rams' practice squad last season, and eventually started four games for the Colts. Boehm saw action in both of the Colts' playoff games, and will likely be continue to see time on an offensive line that surrendered the fewest sacks in the league last season (18).

