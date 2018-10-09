Colts' Evan Boehm: Signs with Indianapolis
Boehm signed with the Colts on Tuesday, Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Boehm was signed off the Rams' practice squad after injuries have plagued the Colts' offensive line. Joe Haeg (ankle) and J'Marcus Webb (hamstring) were placed on injured reserve earlier this season so Boehm could see action right away. Boehm previously saw action in 31 games for Arizona and drew a start in just nine of those games.
