Hull isn't believed to be dealing with a significant knee injury, but he'll still undergo further testing to confirm, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hull had two touches for seven yards before leaving Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in the third quarter. The Colts are already dealing with injuries to Zack Moss (forearm) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle), so Hull's health moving forward is a major storyline. Currently, Deon Jackson and Jake Funk are the only healthy running backs on Indianapolis' 53-man roster. Hull's status should be updated following the scans, but the Colts don't need to release an injury report until Wednesday.